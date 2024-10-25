S&P has honed detailed heat-treating process over 38 years

By
-
CLOSER LOOK: S&P Heat Treating Inc. Vice President Mike Rapoza examines parts at the company’s Warwick facility, which offers metal-hardening services for a variety of industries. PBN PHOTOS/MICHAEL SALERNO
CLOSER LOOK: S&P Heat Treating Inc. Vice President Mike Rapoza examines parts at the company’s Warwick facility, which offers metal-hardening services for a variety of industries. PBN PHOTOS/MICHAEL SALERNO

Each year thousands of metal parts of all shapes and sizes arrive at S&P Heat Treating Inc., where they undergo processes crucial for them to work correctly. “If you just form a knife out of a piece of regular steel, it won’t hold the sharpness,” said Mike Rapoza, vice president of S&P Heat Treating. “If

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How the Fastest Growing and Most ­Innovative Companies Utilize ­Technology for Their Success

As the Managing Director of RIHub, Rhode Island’s Innovation Hub, I have the privilege of…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display