St. Andrew’s School, Wolf School partner to create special education program

BARRINGTON – St. Andrew’s School and the K-8 private special education Wolf School in East Providence will partner to create the Wolf Academy to provide additional learning opportunities for learners with disabilities.

The academy is expected to launch with a seven-student ninth grade class in the fall. St. Andrew’s said it will add additional class grades through grade 12 over the next few years, with a final enrollment count to be 25.

The Wolf Academy, St. Andrew’s said, will implement the immersion model. The model will have a team of professionals, including a special education teacher, a speech pathologist and an occupational therapist, work with small groups of students to ensure that their academic lessons integrate language, sensory and social skills.

In addition to welcoming Wolf School graduates, St, Andrew’s said the partnership will draw from St. Andrew’s broader applicant pool of students who come from across Rhode Island and the southern New England region. The school hopes to draw in students from across the country once a boarding option for Wolf Academy students is established by the fall of 2026.

