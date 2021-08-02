Starkweather & Shepley acquires Paolino Insurance Agency

EAST PROVIDENCE – Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. has acquired Paolino Insurance Agency, the company announced Monday.

Terms of the deal, which closed in April, were not disclosed.

Starkweather & Shepley now has 280 associates, the company said, six of which were employees of Paolino Insurance Agency. The acquired company will retain its office at 100 Westminster Street in Providence and will operate as Paolino Insurance, a division of Starkweather and Shepley.

“We are extremely pleased to have the Paolino Insurance Agency as part of Starkweather & Shepley. Together, we are stronger and look forward to providing our expanded risk management products and services to our clients and the communities we serve,” stated Larry Keefe, chairman & CEO of Starkweather & Shepley.

Starkweather has completed several acquisitions in recent years, including Newport Insurance Group, Revens-Gates Insurance, and Wilson Agency. It has operations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Florida.