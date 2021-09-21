State ethics commission fines Smiley, launches investigation of Silva

PROVIDENCE – One former state adviser will be fined for campaign finance violations while an ethics investigation of another top state aide mired in controversy is just beginning.

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to impose a $4,500 fine on Brett Smiley, who served as director of the Department of Administration under former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, for campaign finance violations. Meanwhile, in a separate vote, the commission has agreed to launch an investigation into Tony Silva, who recently stepped down as Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s chief of staff under scrutiny for his influence in redevelopment of a Cumberland property he previously owned.

Both unanimous votes were made in a closed-door executive session, with decisions, then reported publicly under state open meetings laws, and posted on the commission’s website.

Smiley, who stepped down from his state position in February after entering the 2022 Providence mayoral race, has come under fire for taking several campaign donations from state contractors while also playing a key role in determining which contracts the state awarded.

- Advertisement -

He will pay $4,500 for violating campaign finance laws following a formal complaint by the state Republican Party that prompted an investigation by the state ethics commission.

Smiley in an emailed statement on Tuesday pointed out that he returned the donations in question “as soon as I was made aware that the donors had business before the state.”

“I never knowingly solicited contributions from vendors, and as the Ethics Commission makes clear, I never discussed state contracts with any donor,” he said. “I appreciate the thorough process conducted by the Ethics Commission and their help in putting this matter to rest so I can focus on our campaign to improve the quality-of-life for residents across our city.”

The commission’s investigation into Silva, also spurred by a complaint from the state’s GOP party, meanwhile, is just beginning. If the commission finds Silva violated state ethics laws, he may also face fines or other penalties.

Silva has come under scrutiny for using his political influence to win approval for a key wetlands permit needed to redevelop his family’s property on Canning Street in Cumberland. The R.I. Office of the Attorney General is also investigating Silva for potential criminal charges.

Silva resigned from his role as McKee’s chief of staff on Aug. 30 and the property has been donated to the town. Silva could not immediately be reached for comment.

(SUBS 4th paragraph to clarify campaign donations in question and ADDS paragraphs 6-7 with comment from Smiley.)

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.