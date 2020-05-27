State hosts forums for businesses planning to reopen

PROVIDENCE (AP) — State officials have planned a series of virtual forums this week for the owners and operators businesses that will be allowed to reopen next week as Rhode Island’s economic restart continues.

The forums being hosted by the R.I. Commerce Corp. and the state Department of Health will outline safety requirements for reopening.

Business owners will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each forum.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has said the state wants business input on the decisions.

The forums for gyms and fitness studios as well as general businesses are scheduled for Wednesday.

Forums for personal services businesses — including hair and nail salons — and for restaurants are scheduled for Thursday.

A full list of the forums may be viewed on Commerce RI’s Facebook page.