State launches COVID-19 “Test to Stay” pilot in Westerly schools

WESTERLY – Westerly became the first community in the state on Wednesday to implement a pilot program allowing students to continue coming to school after a COVID-19 exposure if they participate in daily testing.

The state’s “Test to Stay” program follows a “simple but important” set of goals, said Gov. Daniel J. McKee: Keeping students in school, reducing learning disruptions and helping students get back on track with their education.

If exposed to COVID-19, asymptomatic students participating in the program will take a rapid antigen test at the beginning of the school day for seven days and continue with in-person learning if they receive a negative result, rather than quarantining. The pilot program is currently available to students in preschool through sixth grade.

“Test to Stay will help our students remain in the classroom where they belong,” said R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “It’s not just the academic, but the social-emotional piece, so we want to make sure that we keep pushing forward, because there is no substitute for in-person learning.”

A similar program exists in Massachusetts and several other states.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, spoke in support of the program while emphasizing that vaccination for eligible students remains the best way to minimize learning disruptions.

Alexander-Scott also noted that vaccinated students do not need to participate in quarantine procedures after a COVID-19 exposure, and that vaccination remains a stronger defense against COVID-19 than antibodies from a previous infection.

While students twelve and under have yet to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, this is soon expected to change: On Tuesday, an U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted to recommend emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Around 80,000 children in this age group live in Rhode Island.

The state anticipates an initial shipment of 27,000 doses for young children, with weekly doses of 9,000 shipments arriving soon after. Vaccines should be available for this age group by mid-November, according to Alexander-Scott.

Residents should also continue preventative measures such as staying home and getting tested if they have possible COVID-19 symptoms, Alexander-Scott said, even if symptoms seem mild.

The state will run the pilot in Westerly for a month and collect data to determine the program’s effectiveness, cost, needed resources and the feasibility of expanding “Test to Stay” to the rest of Rhode Island.

At the briefing, Alexander-Scott also shared guidance for the upcoming holiday season, including good news for children looking forward to Halloween.

If trick-or-treating is “part of your family’s Halloween tradition, you should go for it,” she said, “particularly knowing you’ll be outside.” Children and their families should continue to wear face masks during these festivities, she said, even if they already have a costume mask.

Those handing out candy should consider preparing pre-made bags, Alexander-Scott said, and people going to indoor Halloween or Thanksgiving gatherings should strive for full vaccination among attendees.

Update: Adds paragraphs seven, and 13-15 with more information from the briefing.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.