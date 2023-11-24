State must link local tourism campaigns

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

After months of teasing an impending unveiling of a new statewide tourism campaign and tagline, R.I. Commerce Corp. has hired an Ohio-based firm to help create a five-year tourism plan for the state. The agency’s board on Nov. 20 approved a $220,000 contract for Clarity of Place Inc. The firm will develop a “regional-based” plan…