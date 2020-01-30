State pension fund earns $1.3B on investments in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s pension plan reached an all-time high in value of $8.8 billion at the end of 2019, earning $1.3 billion from investments, R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said on Thursday.

The previous highest value was at the end of October 2007 at $8.7 billion. The pension plan also hit $8.6 billion at the end of January 2019.

Magaziner said the pension plan in 2019 had a return percentage of 16.7%, ahead of the plan’s benchmark of 15%.

Magaziner attributed the fund’s performance to global public equities, including low-fee index funds.

