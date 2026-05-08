Store owner proves fluent in creativity

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EXPANDED HORIZONS: Line Daems, owner of Kreatelier LLC, a “fabric concept store” in Providence, opened the business in 2007 after living in several European countries and moving to Rhode Island in 2002.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
EXPANDED HORIZONS: Line Daems, owner of Kreatelier LLC, a “fabric concept store” in Providence, opened the business in 2007 after living in several European countries and moving to Rhode Island in 2002.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Packing up and moving to a new country when you don’t speak the language isn’t most people’s idea of a good time. But for Line Daems, it’s had a lifelong positive effect. Daems migrated from Belgium to Germany to Paris, and finally to Providence more than two decades ago, where she settled with her husband

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