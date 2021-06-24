Students pursuing housing-related degrees receive Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Award

PROVIDENCE – Two students from Rhode Island who are pursuing college degrees related to housing have received a $5,000 scholarship from the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., honoring the late Michael S. Van Leesten, a former R.I. Housing board of commissioners chairman.

The 2021 recipients are Temidayo “Dayo” Akinjisola, a student at Roger Williams University School of Law, and Diana Figueroa, a student at Tufts University.

“Mr. Van Leesten was a remarkable example of someone who valued truth telling, collaboration and service, all of which I hope to exemplify throughout my law school career and beyond,” Akinjisola said.

Figueroa, who is pursuing a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning, said the award is helping her to complete her studies.

“There is a need for local urban planners in the state of Rhode Island who are involved in the communities they work in and acknowledge what is at stake,” she said.

The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Awards were determined by a committee of R.I. Housing professional staff and Jill Van Leesten, Michael Van Leesten’s daughter.

