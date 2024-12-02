Study finds one-month, plant-based nutrition program improves health

PROVIDENCE – A one-month plant-based nutrition program can lead to major improvements in metabolic and cardiovascular health, according to a new study.

The study, published Nov. 1 in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, was conducted through the Jumpstart Your Health! Program led by Providence-based Plant Docs.

Plant Docs physicians guided participants through a transition of eating whole food, plant-based meals. After 30-days some participants reported lower cholesterol levels, blood pressure and less inflammation.

“This study validates what we’ve observed anecdotally in our Jumpstarts for years—that a commitment to a whole-food, plant-based eating can yield measurable health improvements, and it’s easier to do than people think.” said Dr. Sandra Musial, founder of Plant Docs

For participants that had elevated cholesterol, the total cholesterol LDL, or bad cholesterol was reduced by 16%. Others saw better diabetes control and a 2% reduction in hemoglobin A1c. Participants with hypertension reported a 10 point drop in systolic blood pressure. Some also reported a 32% reduction in the inflammatory marker known as hsCROP and overall, participants lost one pound per week.

This experience completely transformed my approach to food and health,” an anonymous participant said. “Not only did I see real changes in my health markers, but I also felt more energized and motivated to continue eating this way beyond the program.”

Plant Docs offers multiple Jumpstart Your Health! Sessions throughout the year.

“Plant Docs continues to make strides in the corporate world by delivering a fresh, effective approach to workplace wellness,” said Wendy Kaiser, program director at Plant Docs and a graduate of Jumpstart Your Health! “Our programs empower employees to make sustainable dietary choices, improving health outcomes and fostering a culture of wellness that benefits the entire organization.”