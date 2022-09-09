Study: R.I. is 6th best state for computer science study opportunities

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the sixth best state in the U.S. and top in New England for computer science study opportunities, according to a recent study by CodeWizardsHQ, a provider of coding classes for kids and teens.

To help determine its rankings, the study examined each state’s information technology progressiveness, including rural accessibility, race accessibility, minority student accessibility, female enrollment, economically disadvantaged student enrollment and the number of high schools offering computer sciences.

The Ocean State had a rural access rate of 64%, high schools offering computer sciences rate of 86%, a female enrollment rate of 31%, a minority student access rate of 91%, and subgroup of student enrollment average rate of 19%. That subgroup includes enrollment data for English language learners, students with 504 plans, students under the Individual with Disabilities Education Act and economically disadvantaged students.

Overall, the United States had a national rural access rate of 49% for computer science studies and a minority student access rate of 72%. Researchers found across the country, a total of 58% of high schools offer computer science as a subject, with a female enrollment rate of 31%. Additionally, there is a 52% rate of economically disadvantaged students enrolled in computer science overall.

- Advertisement -

South Carolina was ranked the most progressive state for computer science opportunities. That state had a rural access rate of 92%, high schools offering computer sciences rate of 92%, female enrollment rate of 46%, minority student access rate of 91%, and subgroup of student enrollment average rate of 21%.

Arkansas, Maryland, Nevada and Alabama rounded out the top five.

Louisiana was ranked the least progressive state. That state had a rural access rate of 22%, high schools offering computer sciences rate of 29%, a female enrollment rate of 39%, a minority student access rate of 44%, and subgroup of student enrollment average rate of 19%.

Across New England, New Hampshire was ranked 8th, Massachusetts was ranked 9th, Connecticut was ranked 11th, Maine was ranked 23rd and Vermont was ranked 31st.