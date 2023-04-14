Studying aboard makes rebound after COVID-19

By
-
WANTING A WORLD VIEW: Christian F. Wilwohl, dean of global education at Providence College, says the school’s study abroad program was suspended from spring 2020 until fall 2021, but student participation has been on the increase in recent ­semesters.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
WANTING A WORLD VIEW: Christian F. Wilwohl, dean of global education at Providence College, says the school’s study abroad program was suspended from spring 2020 until fall 2021, but student participation has been on the increase in recent ­semesters.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
While her classmates were at the wintry University of Massachusetts Dartmouth campus awaiting spring’s arrival, Amy Nickerson, a third-year biology major, was earning college credits in the mountainous countryside of Costa Rica, 5,900 feet above sea level. Nickerson is spending the spring semester in Monteverde, focusing on tropical ecology and conservation. And compared with the…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display