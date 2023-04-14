Studying aboard makes rebound after COVID-19

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

While her classmates were at the wintry University of Massachusetts Dartmouth campus awaiting spring’s arrival, Amy Nickerson, a third-year biology major, was earning college credits in the mountainous countryside of Costa Rica, 5,900 feet above sea level. Nickerson is spending the spring semester in Monteverde, focusing on tropical ecology and conservation. And compared with the…