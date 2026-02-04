SwimEx therapy pools anchor Cleveland Guardians’ clubhouse renovation

FALL RIVER – SwimEx Inc. was tapped by the Cleveland Guardians to upgrade the major league baseball team’s hydrotherapy facilities as part of a $200 million clubhouse renovation.

A SwimEx 1000 T therapy pool was installed along with dedicated hot and cold plunges, effectively doubling the size of the club’s hydrotherapy space.

This redesigned area provides direct access from showers to hydrotherapy, essential for enhancing player preparation, recovery and rehabilitation during the demanding 162-game regular season.

Previously, the hydrotherapy room featured a smaller SwimEx 600 T pool primarily used for recovery. Now, the Guardians utilize the larger SwimEx 1000 T, accommodating a broader spectrum of therapy options, including active strengthening exercises.

The athletic training staff leverages the state-of-the-art SwimEx 1000 T for various therapies, including decompression, underwater running and post-game recovery sessions. The hydrotherapy room can serve up to 14 players simultaneously, with six in the hot plunge and four to five in the cold plunge.

Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx, said that the project aimed to create a functional space that facilitates smooth operations. The project team coordinated closely with the general contractor and SwimEx installers to integrate the new pools into the existing infrastructure while ensuring seamless service and support for the Guardians.

“From the start, our focus was on helping the Guardians’ staff get a hydrotherapy room that behaves like dependable infrastructure – easy to run day in and day out,” Vaughan said. “That means planning around their space and daily flow and then standing behind the room with straightforward guidance and responsive service so they can stay focused on athletes rather than equipment.”

