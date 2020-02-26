Synchronized skating championships expected to generate millions for Providence, Warwick

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center are expected to generate $2.8 million in direct spending in the Providence and Warwick area, local officials say.

The event kicked off Wednesday and runs through Saturday. It is expected to draw about 3,000 athletes, families and coaches, and result in nearly 5,000 hotel room bookings.

More than 90 teams are scheduled to take to the ice to compete after opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

U.S. champions in eight divisions of synchronized skating will be crowned by the event’s end.

The Warwick Figure Skaters are serving as host organization and area allowing competitors to practice at their home rink, Thayer Arena.

“While using our top-notch athletic facilities for practice during the competition week, I hope the athletes and their families explore our great city, visit some of Warwick’s fantastic shops and restaurants and enjoy our city’s 39 miles of coastline,” said Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon.

This marks the third time in 12 years that the Dunkin’ Donuts Center has hosted the skating event.