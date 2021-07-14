Tech Collective to host Certified Ethical Hacker program beginning Sept. 18

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective will host a Certified Ethical Hacker 40-hour program from Sept. 18 to Nov. 20. The virtual class is designed to prepare participants for the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants Certified Ethical Hacker exam.

Ethical hacking is when an information technology professional uses the same techniques as hackers to protect and prevent a company’s systems from falling into the hands of criminals.

The boot camp-style class will be run by Manuel Labao, senior manager of information security with Carousel Industries of North America Inc.

The program will cover how to work with various systems and detect where their vulnerabilities may be, and how to prevent possible hacking attempts. By the end of the program, participants will know what tools to use and how to conduct an ethical penetration test, install necessary software, know how to test security networks, learn to access files’ systems and more.

- Advertisement -

The program costs $3,500 for Tech Collective members and $4,500 for nonmembers. The program will take place from 8 a.m. to noon each day on Microsoft Teams. More information is available at info@tech-collective.org, with all participants receiving the link before the event.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.