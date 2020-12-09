Textron acquires Coventry-based Response Technologies

PROVIDENCE – Bell Textron Inc. has acquired Coventry-based Response Technologies LLC for an undisclosed sum.

“Textron has a rich history in Rhode Island. We’re excited to make this investment in our home state and establish Bell’s presence here to help us further the development of fuel cell technology,” said Scott C. Donnelly, chairman & CEO of Textron Inc., parent company of Bell Textron.

Response Technologies business is focused on flexible, 3D, textile-reinforced composite solutions. The company has two business areas of development: fuel cells and components and textile composites. The company, an awardee in PBN’s 2019 Manufacturing Awards for product innovation and design, has 20 employees. It will remain operating under the Response Technologies Brand.

Textron said that with a focus on advanced manufacturing, Response Technologies’ mission aligns closely with Bell’s Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing Innovation team.

Response co-founders David Pettey and Ed Bard will remain with the company.

“We are excited to join the Bell team, and the larger Textron enterprise, for the benefits it will bring to our customers,” said Pettey. “Bringing disruptive ideas to the world’s largest industries has always been our vision and our team looks forward to continuing our propelled and vertical progress.”

The sale closed on Dec. 7.

Response will remain at its location in Coventry. A Textron spokesman said that the company expects to expand the workforce there in the near future.