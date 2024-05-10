The doctor’s dishing out doses of health facts to Latinos

(Editor’s note: This is the 44th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.)When Dr. Pablo Rodriguez asked if there were any questions after finishing a presentation a few years ago on the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the response was concerning. One person among the crowd of workers at Daniele Inc. – a meat producer with a predominantly Latino workforce who had low vaccination rates – asked if it was true that the COVID-19 vaccine can make someone magnetic. This was referencing one of the many rumors about COVID-19 that Rodriguez had seen online in which people posted videos attaching spoons to their bodies after receiving the vaccine and claiming it made them magnetic. While he was taken aback by the question, it turned out that almost 80% of the crowd had seen the videos, too. “That was a real awakening. I said, ‘Oh my god, this is much bigger than I thought,’ ” said Rodriguez, who retired after a long career as a health advocate and radio host in October 2019 and now spends his time dispelling misinformation about health care on social media. At times, Rodriguez says, he had dozens of people messaging him a day and saw countless posts spreading misinformation. While the misinformation was everywhere, he notes that access to reliable health information was particularly important for the Latino community. Rodriguez says 74% of Latinos have low health literacy. Looking for a way to help, Rodriguez decided to create a place where people can find reliable health information. He created the company Nuestra Salud Productions LLC and launched the state’s first Spanish-language health website called Nuestra Salud, or “Our Health,” in March 2023. The site features a medical encyclopedia, directory of Spanish-speaking providers and directory of clinical studies along with podcast episodes and videos. Nuestra Salud brings in revenue from health-related sponsors and Rodriguez says the company donates 50% of its profits to Esperanza-Hope, a nonprofit clinic in Providence. “My hope is that it can just make a little dent at least in the misinformation that is happening in the community,” said Rodriguez, who founded Latino Public Radio and hosts his podcast and radio program, Nuestra Salud, on Latina 100.3 FM. While health misinformation is certainly still out there, it’s gotten slightly better since the peak of the pandemic, and Rodriguez says he’s heard from people who say Nuestra Salud has been a crucial resource for them. Now the podcast has gained recognition, including ranking No. 18 in the Top 100 Spanish Language Podcasts by Feedspot, and Rodriguez says he hopes to continue sharing helpful health information and the site can continue to develop and grow. “It was necessary. … There was absolutely nothing in Spanish for people to get the appropriate information,” Rodriguez said. “This model could be replicated in other cities and other states. That would be my dream. The skeleton is there, all you need to do is find the local information, plug it in and go for it.”Racism exists in many ways inside all of us. We all make assumptions about ourselves and others that are born out of bias and limited knowledge and experience with those who are different. This can make it difficult for those with a different skin color, ethnicity, or social sound, thereby creating barriers for our collective success. Despite these barriers, Latino-owned businesses grew by 280% in Rhode Island between 1997 and 2012. However, only 7.4% of businesses in the state are owned by minorities, when nationally 18.3% are, even though we represent 31.1% of the population. I believe we need to start thinking about all the barriers that exist for people of color, including racism, if we are going to succeed as a state. The share of Hispanic entrants into the workforce will increase from 23.7% to 29.9% in the next two decades. Black people will account for 13% of entrants into the workforce and Asians will account for 10.1% in the same period. Altogether, the share of people of color will be more than half the workforce by 2030. Without a workforce, we do not have a prosperous future. Business growth in communities of color should match that growth.Your question predisposes that minority business owners operate only in minority communities. And while small service businesses catering to neighborhoods continue to proliferate along with the demographic growth, new developments in the digital age are creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to identify and fill gaps. My social venture business seeks to address an issue that costs the country $236 billion annually: health literacy. National estimates say that 74% of Latinos have low health literacy and 41% are below basic. Nuestra Salud is accomplishing its mission by a multimedia approach that includes a radio show on Latina 100.3 FM, a podcast and a comprehensive website, www.NuestraSalud.com, with a medical encyclopedia, directory of providers serving Spanish-speaking patients and a directory of clinical studies being performed in the state. We also produce educational videos in Spanish. As long as there is a need for health information in Spanish, we believe that is a sustainable model. Our financial support comes from health care and educational institutions who believe in the benefit to our community. All with the motto “La Mejor Medicina es la información.”I have been fortunate in that I have always been able to get a loan for my businesses. Bank of America Corp. gave me a line of credit to start my practice and Bank Rhode Island financed the purchase of three of my offices. But clearly, the residue of redlining practices in this country is still being felt by many communities. We have laws like the Community Reinvestment Act, or CRA, whose enforcement has been responsible for real progress in increasing the availability of capital to marginalized communities. We also must recognize that cultural financial practices discouraging credit and encouraging cash transactions also play a role in limiting access to capital. I was fortunate to have a profession and an education necessary to succeed. Many more could be successful if we invest in their ­development.Investing in financial literacy and the creation of more alternative paths to capital. There are thousands of small businesses that could be developed and nurtured in the state if they only had access to the financial and technical support that could propel them to the next level. The economic health of this state is inexorably tied to the health of minority-owned businesses. Together we row, or together we sink.There are a number of resources available, but it all depends on the stage of their business. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rhode Island Black Business Association first come to mind, but incubators like the Social Enterprise Greenhouse are magnificent at helping businesses develop and grow. The R.I. Office of the Secretary of State and the [R.I.] Commerce Corp. websites are required stops.