‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ is now a reality

PROVIDENCE

– Reality television is coming to Rhode Island.

Evolution Media will film Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” across the Ocean State, R.I.

Film & Television Office Executive Director

Steven Feinberg announced Wednesday.

Filming is expected to begin soon and last through the summer, Feinberg said.

"One of the most popular reality shows ever to grace television, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise sparked an avalanche of enthusiasm when word spread that this entertaining series just might land in the Ocean State,” Feinberg said. “Well, good news, folks ‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ is ready to roll and take the world by storm! Action!"

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will expand the franchise

into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations, according to the press release.

“With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other,” the release stated.

Andy Cohen, Lucilla D'Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz are executive producers for the series.

Since “

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is a reality television series,

no tax credits are being utilized per state law, Feinberg said.

“We’re excited to welcome ‘The Real Housewives’ and their millions of viewers to Rhode Island,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “Our state is home to vibrant communities, amazing food, rich history, and stunning coastal beauty – perfect for the spotlight. This is a great opportunity to support our local economy and bring national attention to all Rhode Island has to offer.”

“

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will be the 32

nd

installment of the world-reaching franchise, according to the Internet Movie Database. U.S. cities used include Beverly Hills, New York, Miami and Salt Lake City.

The popular HBO television show “The Gilded Age,” which was filmed partly at several Newport mansions and on location in Warwick, will premiere its third season on June 22.