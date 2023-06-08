THERESA WOSENCROFT

VP, Director of Market Development,

Newport County

Centreville Bank

THERESA is a customer-focused banking professional with 25 years of industry experience, specializing in both sales and operations. She goes above and beyond for her team and her customers, and was recently promoted to Vice President, Director of Market Development, Newport County. In this role, she is responsible for building relationships and serving customers throughout Aquidneck Island and managing the bank’s newest full-service branch located at 580 Thames Street, Newport.

Theresa joined Centreville Bank in January of 2020 as a branch manager and was instrumental in the opening of the bank’s Warwick location. She successfully led a staff of five professionals in serving the community with their personal and business banking needs throughout the pandemic.

Often seen volunteering in local classrooms teaching banking literacy, Theresa has a passion for sharing knowledge, mentoring and regularly seeks opportunities for learning by attending various seminars and conferences.

Theresa Wosencroft

401.214.3919

TWosencroft@centrevillebank.com

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 25

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 3.5