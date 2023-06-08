GINA HELM

VP, Residential Sales Manager

Centreville Bank

GINA is the Vice President, Residential Sales Manager, at Centreville Bank. She joined the bank in November of 2022 and manages a team of residential lenders serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. She also helps lead Centreville Bank’s residential lending strategy, product development and business development efforts.

Gina has over 25 years of residential lending experience and is consistently a top producer in the Bristol County market area. She has worked her entire career for community banks, believing they have the best interests at heart for residential lending customers.

Gina received both her undergraduate degree and her MBA from Bryant University. She has volunteered for the Women’s Resource Center of Newport and Bristol County for more than 10 years, having served on their board of directors and development committee. Gina is a board member of the East Bay Food Pantry as well as an active member of the Bristol Rotary Club and the East Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Gina Helm

401.413.3278

GHelm@centrevillebank.com

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 25

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 1

EDUCATION

Bryant University, BA Business Management and MBA