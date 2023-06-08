BETH CANNATA

VP, Director of Market Development,

Newport County

Centreville Bank

JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY (JWU) Associate Professor of Accounting Beth Cannata, has been an educator for over 25 years, 18 of which have been at JWU. Beth prides herself on involving her students in the learning process and guiding them on the path to successful careers. With over 30 years as a Certified Public Accountant, Cannata has honed a wealth of real-world knowledge and industry contacts that directly benefit her students.

While teaching will always be her passion, Beth has enjoyed serving as the former Accounting Department Chair, as this gave her increased opportunity to champion curriculum changes, develop internships and service learning opportunities, and connect with a greater number of students outside of the classroom. She is very involved with mentoring current JWU students, serving on the Faculty Mentor Committee and training and guiding faculty mentors in their roles. In addition, she serves as the Faculty Mentor to the JWU Wildcats Women’s Ice Hockey Team. She also spends time visiting local high schools, speaking to students about careers in the business field, with a particular emphasis on accounting and finance.

Beth Cannata

401.598.1077

elizabeth.cannata@jwu.edu

- Advertisement -

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 28

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 18

EDUCATION

Stonehill College, BS Accounting

Providence College, MBA