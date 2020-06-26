These DIY face mask kits have dual purpose

By
-
MADE IN R.I.: Cynthia Treen, left, and Clare King, co-owners of isewMasks, use locally sourced materials from Rhode Island-based companies in their do-it-yourself mask-making kits. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MADE IN R.I.: Cynthia Treen, left, and Clare King, co-owners of isewMasks, use locally sourced materials from Rhode Island-based companies in their do-it-yourself mask-making kits. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
isewMasks do-it-yourself mask-making kit products are locally manufactured, affordable and designed to teach new skills while filling a need during the coronavirus ­pandemic. Founders Propel LLC President Clare King and Cynthia Treen, who has owned a hand-stitching business for over a decade, combined their skills to join the mask-making movement at the beginning of Rhode…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR