Three-building campus in Lincoln sold for $5.4M

LINCOLN – A campus of three properties covering 54,000-square-feet has been sold to Great Global Holdings III, a New York-based investment group, for $5.4 million, according to the broker, MG Commercial Real Estate.

The property at 40-44 Albion Road is fully leased. The previous owner was Blue Street Capital. The new owner was interested in diversifying its holdings beyond a mostly retail portfolio, according to Michael Giuttari, the president of MG Commercial.

The tenants include Colgate Palmolive, Mars, MSC and Thyssen Krupp.

Bank Rhode Island financed the purchase, according to MG Commercial.

