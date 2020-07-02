Three more COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases increase by 74

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 74 on Wednesday, to 16,941, and three more deaths from the virus were reported, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Deaths due to COVID-19 now total 959 in the state.

With 3,959 tests conducted on Wednesday, the positive test rate was 1.9%. There have been 248,268 tests administered in the state to date.

People hospitalized in Rhode Island because of COVID-19 numbered 67, a decrease of two from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and 10 are on ventilators.

To date, 1,644 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will not host a coronavirus briefing on Friday or Monday. The next briefing will be on Wednesday, July 8.

