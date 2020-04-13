Thundermist’s 2 respiratory clinics test for COVID-19, care for people with virus

WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center has opened two respiratory clinics in Woonsocket and West Warwick in response to the coronavirus crisis.

At the clinics, which are located in tents outside of Thundermist facilities, COVID-19 testing is taking place, and care is available for people who have tested positive for the virus but do not need hospitalization.

To be seen, patients must have a referral from a Thundermist physician.

Clinics are at 450 Clinton St., Woonsocket, and 186 Providence St., West Warwick.

“As our state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 patients, this is one way Thundermist can help,” said Dr. David Bourassa, Thundermist’s chief medical officer. “Thundermist will help care for patients with respiratory symptoms and those who test positive for COVID-19 and need other primary care services. Primary care has an important role in this crisis and Thundermist is working hard to respond appropriately.”