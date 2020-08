Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The gemstones in fine jewelry are particular to the people who wear them. The stones have their own properties and appearance. For the past 23 years, Tiffany Peay has helped people decide which jewelry works best for them and explains why. After getting her start in New York City, working for several jewelry design companies,…