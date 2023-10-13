To Savor: Change of wine seasons

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, the weather started to change to crisp and cool, and I immediately gravitated toward cooking hearty foods and naturally pairing them with fuller-bodied wines. The changing of the seasons often makes us want to modify our wines, too. I call this “changing our wine wardrobes.” This means we reach less toward…