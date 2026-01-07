TRAC Builders Welcomes James Wrisley

TRAC Builders, Inc. is pleased to welcome James Wrisley as Vice President of Preconstruction and Development. Wrisley brings more than 20 years of construction leadership experience, with expertise spanning life sciences, technology, commercial, institutional, and large-scale residential projects.

In his role, Wrisley provides strategic oversight during the preconstruction and development phases, guiding projects from concept through construction. Having advanced from the field to executive leadership, he brings deep knowledge of preconstruction planning, design feasibility, cost analysis, and risk management. He is recognized for his collaborative approach and commitment to technical excellence, helping establish a strong foundation for project success.