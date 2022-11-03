Trader Joe’s celebrates grand opening of Providence store

PROVIDENCE – Trader Joe’s on Thursday opened its new, 9,408-square-foot storefront located on the edge of downtown at 425 South Main St.

The popular grocery chain was confirmed in early August as the anchor tenant of a much-anticipated mixed-use development on former Interstate 195 land known as Parcel 6 on the city’s East Side, but the Nov. 3 opening date was recently announced.

When Parcel 6 was sold in 2019, under a process governed by the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, the development team of D+P Real Estate Advisors LLC and Truth Box Architects Inc. said it planned a $26 million project for parcel, involving a five-story building with housing and a grocery store on the first floor. The development team didn’t name the business at the time, but Trader Joe’s was long rumored as the ground floor tenant.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting is being planned at the site, with Trader Joe’s store captain Linda Iannitti and other employees in attendance.

Trader Joe’s said it has hired more than 80 employees for the Providence location so far, with plans to continue hiring.

Trader Joe’s, which has 530 stores across the U.S. and is known for its eclectic mix of private label items, frozen foods and organic products, said the new Providence store features interior murals that capture scenes from Federal Hill, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, India Point and Rogers Williams Park.

“As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring where our store is located,” the company said. “In addition, the new Providence Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of nonprofit community-based organizations seven days a week.”

The Providence store is the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. A 12,700-square-foot Trader Joe’s store opened in 2008 at 1000 Bald Hill Road in Warwick.

Trader Joe’s joins another grocery store as a newcomer to Providence, following the opening of Rory’s Kitchen and Market on Washington Street earlier this fall.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.