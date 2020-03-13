Trash transfer proposal withdrawn in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A controversial commercial and residential waste transfer facility has withdrawn its application for city approval, the Providence planning department announced Thursday.

The project, by Ohio-based applicant Allens Providence Recycling LLC, sought city and state permission for a facility to accept up to 2,500 tons a day of construction and demolition waste, commercial waste and municipal garbage.

The materials would have come from within and outside Rhode Island, according to the application. About 188 truck trips a day would have been required.

Community opposition was intense, with Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announcing he was against it shortly before the withdrawal. “It’s clear to me that the proposed facility is neither good for the neighborhood nor allowed by our zoning ordinance,” Elorza said, in a statement.

On March 12, the City Plan Commission, which was reviewing the project, received a withdrawal notice from the applicant. If it comes back before the city, a new application would have to be filed, said a city spokeswoman.

