PROVIDENCE – Trinity Brewhouse, a prominent downtown restaurant and brewery, has been sold to a group of local restaurateurs for an undisclosed sum.
The new owners consist of the team behind The Patio on Broadway, led by Angel Winpenny and family partners, as confirmed in a joint statement made alongside outgoing owner Joshua Miller on Thursday.
Winpenny said the new ownership will continue the Trinity Brewhouse name and brand.
"We're thrilled to welcome Trinity Brewhouse to our growing family," Winpenny said. "It's a privilege to be a part of such a well-loved Rhode Island establishment, and our team looks forward to honoring its history and preserving the welcoming spirit and neighborhood vibe of the Brewhouse."
Winpenny noted that the new ownership does intend on "updating the space and continuing to grow the business" but did not elaborate further.
Miller put the brewhouse on the market
in February. At the time, he was asking for $2.25 million for the 150-seat restaurant, located at 186 Fountain St.
The former Cranston state senator has worked in hospitality since 1975. Miller told Providence Business News in February, when Trinity Brewhouse was first listed for sale, that he had recently celebrated his 70th birthday and felt it was the right time to “have a little more time” to himself.
On Thursday, he celebrated the sale of his iconic brewhouse.
"This year marks 50 years since I first obtained a liquor license in downtown Providence at the age of 21 with the purchase of the Met Cafe," he said in a statement on Thursday. "At that time, I was the youngest person to do so in the city, and I am extremely proud to have continued my journey in the restaurant and hospitality industry and for Trinity to have played a role in Rhode Island's food, drink, and cultural scene over the past 30 years."
Miller added that he was grateful that the brewhouse's legacy will "live on in the hands of fellow Rhode Islanders who plan to preserve both the name and spirit of Trinity."
The brewhouse first opened its doors in 1994, becoming one of the first two brewpubs in Rhode Island after the legalization of brewpubs in the state.
The name was chosen in collaboration with the then-Trinity Repertory Theatre, where Miller's parents both worked in the 1960s, he said. The theater is now known as Trinity Repertory Company.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.