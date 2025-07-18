Turbulent research landscape imperils U.S. brain gain

By
-
Marc  Zimmer
Marc  Zimmer

Despite representing only 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. accounts for over half of science Nobel Prizes awarded since 2000, hosts seven of The Times Higher Education Top 10 science universities, and incubates firms such as Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Pfizer Inc. that turn federally funded discoveries into billion-dollar markets. The domestic

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR