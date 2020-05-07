U.S. Attorney’s Offices to investigate reports of landlord sexual harassment

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has instructed the U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country to investigate reports of sexual harassment that relate to landlords who have demanded sexual favors in exchange for rent reductions or deferrals.

The behavior is a form of sexual harassment and is illegal under the Fair Housing Act.

According to a news release, landlords have reportedly demanded sexual favors, or engaged in similar harassment, when tenants have asked for leniency in paying rent.

The U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island, Aaron L. Weisman, stated: “Demanding sexual favors in exchange for housing – one of the most basic necessities of life – is illegal and unconscionable. My office and our law enforcement partners will aggressively investigate these cases.”

People who think they are a victim of sexual harassment by a landlord or another person who controls their housing, relating to the COVID-19 crisis, can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Providence at 401-709-5010 or email USARI.CivilRightsComplaint@usa.doj.gov.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.