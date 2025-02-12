UMass Dartmouth receives $75K from BayCoast Bank to promote educational attainment

DARTMOUTH – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth has received a $75,000 grant from BayCoast Bank to fund the university’s college and career awareness initiatives.

Among the programs the grant will finance are the seventh grade campus tours and the eighth grade college and career summit. The summit, UMass Dartmouth says, is designed to further immerse students into college life and features university officials, UMass Dartmouth students and keynote speakers.

The partnership between the university and BayCoast Bank has allowed more than 48,000 seventh and eighth grade students to visit UMass Dartmouth over the past eight years, the university said.

