PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. has appointed J. Alexander “Sandy” Miller Douglas as CEO, effective Aug. 9, the company said Wednesday. Douglas will succeed Stephen L. Spinner, who is retiring. Spinner has led the company since 2008. Douglas most recently served as CEO of Staples Inc. “We are pleased to welcome Sandy as our…