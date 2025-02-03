Union Studio Architecture & Community Design names Kevin Beaulieu Associate Principal

Senior Associate Kevin Beaulieu has been promoted to Associate Principal at Union Studio Architecture & Community Design. During his eight-year tenure with the firm, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in affordable housing design and historic restoration projects.

“Kevin exemplifies so many things that we value at Union – technical excellence, unwavering dedication to affordable housing, and the ability to transform challenging projects into community assets. His leadership has elevated our practice and inspired both clients and colleagues. This promotion reflects not just his contributions to date, but our confidence in his vision for Union’s future.”

– Donald Powers, Founding Partner, and Douglas Kallfelz, Co-founder and Managing Partner.

With over two decades of architectural experience, Kevin brings comprehensive expertise in project coordination, master planning, design, building code review, specifications, bidding, and site observation. He has distinguished himself through his work on complex affordable housing projects, consistently delivering beautiful, sustainable homes within challenging budget constraints. His work has made a lasting impact on the many communities where his projects are based.

Known for combining technical precision with a collaborative approach, Kevin has successfully led numerous large-scale projects at Union, including the multi-phased Park Holm affordable community in Newport, Rhode Island. This transformative project is converting neglected, distressed navy housing into a vibrant residential community. His promotion to Associate Principal reflects both his technical expertise and his ability to foster strong client relationships.

- Advertisement -

Kevin holds an Associate Degree in Architecture from New England Technical College and a Bachelor in Architecture from the Boston Architectural College.

###

Union is a nationally practicing architecture and community design firm driven by its mission to use the power of design to enrich lives and strengthen communities. Committed to designing sustainable places that will be loved for generations, the firm’s work includes urban planning and community design, civic and institutional buildings, mixed-use developments, and housing of all types. Union’s expertise lies in understanding the overlapping and interwoven needs of community and client to shepherd the creation of new places that are financially and socially successful as well as beneficial to the community and the environment.

https://unionstudioarch.com/