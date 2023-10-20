United Way’s Brown among 13 honorees for PBN’s 2023 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards

PROVIDENCE – Adama Brown, United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s director of research and data analytics, is among 13 honorees – 12 organizations and one individual – who will be recognized in Providence Business News’ 2023 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.

The annual program recognizes commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2023 winners will be honored in a breakfast ceremony and summit on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

Brown, the 2023 Diversity Champion for this year’s program, has a proven track record of leveraging her expertise and position within United Way and in the community to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

Brown works with academic institutions, community organizations and data partners to identify and undertake research that informs community investment strategies, as well as policy and advocacy priorities, which, in concert, are intended to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.

The 12 organizations being recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion are:

Accounting: CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Architecture/Construction/Design: Gilbane Inc.

Arts & Entertainment: Trinity Repertory Company

Career Consulting: Tribe Academy LLC

Education – K-12: William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School

Education – Postsecondary: Community College of Rhode Island

Financial Services: R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Health Care – Enterprise Company: CVS Health Corp.

Health Care – Large Company: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Insurance: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Manufacturing: Amgen Rhode Island

Nonprofit/Social Services: Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council Inc.

Amgen, Gilbane, CVS and Blue Cross are repeat winners of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program.

The event will include a panel discussion on various topics involving diversity, equity and inclusion. Topics will include how businesses can properly define their diversity, equity and inclusion policies and why it matters; what is “belonging” in the workplace; understanding and dealing with management and employee pushback; the importance of inclusive leadership; and what’s next for the role of a chief diversity officer, among others.

Kevin Matta, Diversity and Inclusion Professionals’ board president and the United Way’s senior director of people and culture – and PBN’s 2022 Diversity Champion, will be the guest moderator of the panel discussion.

The scheduled participating panelists are:

Shameem Awan , Amica Mutual Insurance Co. senior assistant vice president

, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. senior assistant vice president Talia Brookshire , Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island chief diversity officer

, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island chief diversity officer Jenny Bautista Ravreby , Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island diversity, equity and inclusion manager

, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island diversity, equity and inclusion manager Christin Zollicoffer , Lifespan Corp. vice president, chief belonging and equity officer

, Lifespan Corp. vice president, chief belonging and equity officer Amy Walsh, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Northeast and upstate New York executive director of commercial banking, and executive for diverse, veteran and women-owned businesses

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the presenting sponsor for the PBN 2023 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island, Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, CBIZ & MHM, Lifespan Corp. and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island are the partner sponsors. Animus Studios is a partner and video sponsor.

