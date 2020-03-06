United Way’s upcoming 401Gives Day seeks to raise $1M

PROVIDENCE – The United Way of Rhode Island will launch a statewide campaign early next month to help raise significant funds for nonprofits across the Ocean State.

The organization will debut April 1 its 401Gives Day initiative, with the goal to raise $1 million in a single day. The campaign will aid more than 330 Rhode Island-based nonprofit organizations while “making it easy” for Rhode Islanders to support the organizations through an online platform that can be found on the 401Gives website, the United Way said.

The United Way said this fundraising initiative has been modeled in other states, including Texas and Illinois. United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement that prospective donors can visit the website to choose the nonprofits to offer their support and donate.

“We know that Rhode Islanders want to help their neighbors – in a state as small as ours, we are all interconnected,” Nicolato said. “But knowing where or how to help isn’t always easy. 401Gives puts the opportunity to help right at our fingertips. It’s more than a day, it’s a movement.”

The participating nonprofits, the United Way said, will also compete for additional prizes offered by Cox Communications Inc., National Grid Rhode Island, Oak Street Health LLC, Centreville Bank, Brave River Solutions Inc. and Citrin Cooperman. Additionally, the Rhode Island Foundation will match the first $50,000 donated on 401Gives Day.

The website will also help participating nonprofits share their respective stories and collect donations via a secure fundraising platform called GiveGab. United Way said there will also be training and networking opportunities designed to help each nonprofit “make the most” of the campaign.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and FM Global are lead sponsors for 401Gives Day.

