Urbach named to U.S. Chamber’s Business Leads Fellowship Program

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Kristin Urbach, executive director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, has been chosen to participate in the latest cohort of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program.

The U.S. Chamber says the fellowship program trains and equips local Chamber leaders, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build capacity to address education and workforce challenges. Urbach, the U.S. Chamber said, was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the program’s eighth class.

The U.S. Chamber says the six-month program, consisting of both in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education and workforce development.

Urbach said in a statement she is looking forward to working with leaders across the U.S. to address “the most pressing education and workforce issues in our country and to heighten my knowledge of successful programs in other states to advocate true quality policymaking in Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.