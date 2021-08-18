URI holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Sept. 30

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island is currently holding 10 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its Kingston campus in South Kingstown.

The clinics are open to students, faculty and staff, and run through Sept. 30. They are being held at URI’s Memorial Union Ballroom, the Multicultural Student Services Center and the Memorial Union. The clinics start as early as 9 a.m. and run as late as 2 p.m.

The clinics, URI said, are being run in partnership with Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office and the R.I. Department of Health.

Moderna Inc., Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered at the clinics, with each vaccine offered on specific days, URI said.

The URI vaccination clinic schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 19, Moderna, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union, Atrium 1.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, Pfizer, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, Johnson & Johnson, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, Pfizer, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Multicultural Student Services

Center, Hardge Forum.

Center, Hardge Forum. Thursday, Sept. 2, Moderna, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union, Performance Studio.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, Johnson & Johnson, 9 a.m. to noon, Memorial Union Ballroom.

Thursday, Sept. 16, Moderna, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Pfizer, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Multicultural Student Services Center, Hardge Forum.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Johnson & Johnson, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union, Performance Studio.

Thursday, Sept. 30, Moderna, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom.

Additionally, URI is requiring all students to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall semester, while encouraging faculty and staff to get vaccinated.

