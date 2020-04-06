URI offers free online trainings aimed at responding to opioid overdose

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A free online seminar offered by the University of Rhode Island Community First Responder Program is offering training for rural Rhode Island residents who want to learn how to help if someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.

The one-hour trainings are designed to teach participants how to recognize and respond to an “opioid-related breathing emergency,” according to URI.

Those who complete the training can request a free naloxone nasal spray kit and testing strips that check for the presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause an overdose.

Registration is available online for the seminars, which are offered on four dates:

