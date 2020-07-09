URI waives SAT/ACT test requirement for fall and spring 2021 admission

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will implement a test-optional admission policy for 2021 in response to challenges students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic while submitting applications to the university this year.

The university announced Thursday that it will temporarily waive the requirement for students to submit SAT or ACT scores as part of the application process for the spring 2021 and fall 2021 admission cycles. Brown University announced a similar policy last month.

URI said that the admission review process will continue to “be holistic” and consider students’ grades earned during high school, recommendation letters, essays, community and school involvement and other criteria.

URI Dean of Admission Cynthia Bonn said in a statement that the university’s goal is to help reduce applicants’ anxiety levels during “what we know is a stressful time, even under the best circumstances.” She also stressed that her office recommends students to continue to pursue rigorous courses of study, such as honors courses, dual enrollment, advanced coursework in college preparatory subjects – math, science, foreign language, etc. – including during their senior years in high school.

URI also noted that it received 23,831 first-year applications for the fall 2020 semester, a university record.

