Vatn Systems acquires Crewless Marine

By
-
DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY company Vatn Systems Inc. of Portsmouth has acquired Crewless Marine.

PORTSMOUTH – Defense technology company Vatn Systems Inc. has acquired Crewless Marine, which specializes in advanced underwater acoustic sensing and signal processing.  Terms of the acquisition, which was announced on Jan. 7, were not disclosed. The acquisition comes on the heels of Vatn’s $60 million Series A fundraising announcement, and their first international sale to Singapore’s Defense

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR