WalletHub: R.I. 4th-safest state in U.S. for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – As the nation still faces the coronavirus pandemic, Rhode Island was ranked the fourth-safest state in the U.S. for COVID-19, according to a study by WalletHub released Wednesday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., found the Ocean State had the lowest hospitalization rate of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in its analysis of data through March 29. Massachusetts, which was ranked the third-safest state overall, had the third-lowest hospitalization rate.

The data set used in the study included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing (March 9-15), hospitalizations (March 10-16) and death (March 22-28), as well as the share of the population age 12 and older getting vaccinated as of March 28.

Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey, respectively, were named the top five safest states for COVID-19. West Virginia ranked lowest in the nation, followed by Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, respectively, rounding out the bottom five.

- Advertisement -

Connecticut and Massachusetts were tied with the District of Columbia, New Jersey and New York for the highest vaccination rate.

The full study can be found here.