Warren condominium sells for $1.04M, town’s highest sale in 3 years

WARREN – A waterfront condominium at Oyster Point has sold for $1.04 million. It is the highest sale for the town since 2018, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The condominium, at 15 Oyster Point, Unit 15A, is a remodeled corner unit and part of a two-unit free-standing building. It has 2,554 square feet on the first floor and another 1,080 square feet on the second level.

The unit has a private, expansive deck that looks out onto lush grounds. The primary bedroom has water views.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not immediately available.

