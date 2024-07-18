Warwick tech companies announce merger

WARWICK TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES Vertikal6 and Brave River Solutions will enter a strategic merger, the companies announced this week. / COURTESY VERTIKAL6

WARWICK – Once rivals, two technology companies have announced that they will enter a strategic merger. Vertikal6 and Brave River Solutions will join their services under the name Vertikal6, both businesses announced on Wednesday. Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6, will assume the leading role in the merged company, with Jim McAssey of Brave River Solutions

