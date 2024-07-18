Warwick tech companies announce merger

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Once rivals, two technology companies have announced that they will enter a strategic merger.

Vertikal6 and Brave River Solutions will join their services under the name Vertikal6, both businesses announced on Wednesday. Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6, will assume the leading role in the merged company, with Jim McAssey of Brave River Solutions serving as the merged company's president.

As part of the merger, Brave River Solutions won't completely forgo it's original brand. It will continue its own services under the name "Brave River Solutions, a Vertikal6 Company."

Vertikal6 offers information technology and support consulting services, and also has an office in Framingham, Mass. The company, previously known as Atrion SMB, rebranded to its current identity in 2016.

Brave River Solutions also serves IT support companies, in addition to web development and digital transformation services.

The technology companies decided to merge due to regional economic conditions and an opportunity to expand services at each businesses, Norberg and McAssey said in a statement, with the agreement in the works for more than a year.

“Market dynamics across New England and beyond are leading small and medium sized business leaders to find new ways to maximize their IT and marketing resources,” Norberg said, adding that the executives are "excited about how our complementary services will help these businesses gain a competitive edge.”

McAssey stated, "although we’ve been competing in the same geography for over two decades, we’ve served different segments of the market, which is why our companies are so complementary.”

The merged company will keep a Rhode Island headquarters.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.