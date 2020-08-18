Washington Trust marks 220th anniversary

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. will celebrate its 220th anniversary on Aug. 22, making it the oldest community bank in the country, according to a news release.

The bank pointed to its consistent leadership team, diversified earnings and strong corporate culture as reasons for its success in reaching this historic milestone.

The company has also weathered its fair share of challenges, most recently caused by COVID-19 but historically including the Great Depression, the 1938 New England hurricane and the housing market collapse of 2008.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

