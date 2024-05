Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PPROVIDENCE – A Pennsylvania water technology company with a division in Warwick has agreed to pay an $8.5 million criminal penalty for falsifying revenue, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. entered a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office relating to the company’s securities fraud arising from

PPROVIDENCE – A Pennsylvania water technology company with a division in Warwick has agreed to pay an $8.5 million criminal penalty for falsifying revenue, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. entered a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office relating to the company’s securities fraud arising from improper revenue recognition and false statements to its external auditors.

From late 2016 through 2018, Evoqua’s

Aquatics and Disinfection

Division in Warwick falsely inflated and improperly recognized revenue in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Evoqua intentionally and improperly booked revenue from purported sales of products where:

The sale was contingent and receiving revenue was not reasonably assured.

The products had not shipped to customers in the quarter during which the revenue was recognized; and/or the component parts had not been completed and/or assembled.

The A&D division’s improper revenue recognition caused Evoqua to misstate financial statements as part of its November 2017 initial public stock offering and in subsequent annual and quarterly filings with the SEC, according to the press release.

From in or about the fall of 2017 through 2018, Evoqua also made materially false and misleading statements to and omitted material facts necessary to make statements not misleading to its external auditors concerning the company’s revenue-recognition practices.

“Evoqua deceived investors by claiming it had earned revenue when it had not. ... The government’s investigation identified serious misconduct for which our agreement holds the company accountable,” Cunha said.

Tuesday’s penalty adds to an $8.5 million civil penalty Evoqua paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and $16.65 million that the company paid to settle shareholder class-action claims based on the same course of conduct. The NPA also imposes monitoring, reporting, and compliance obligations on the company for two years.