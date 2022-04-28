WaterFire returning with full schedule

PROVIDENCE – WaterFire will return to a full schedule of lightings for its 2022 season, the event’s organizers announced on Wednesday.

The 2022 season includes a total of seven full and six partial lightings. WaterFire has already held two of the six partial lightings this month, and lightings will continue through early December.

In 2021, WaterFire returned from a one-year pause due to the pandemic with a shortened schedule of four full and three partial lightings.

More lightings may be announced this season if the art installation receives additional funding, organizers said in a message announcing the schedule.

This season will also feature the return of #Art4Impact, a themed series highlighting “community milestones” in the arts, science and other sectors, as well as events celebrating the Black, Indigenous, minority communities and veterans in Rhode Island.

The next event, a partial lighting in front of Memorial Park, will take place on May 13, followed by the season’s first full lighting on June 4.

The full 2022 schedule can be viewed on WaterFire’s website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.